 »   »   » Malayalam Actor Abi Passes Away!

Popular mimicry artiste-turned-actor Abi(54), who has acted a good number of Malayalam movies, passed away this morning in Kochi. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from a blood related disease.

Abi, was the superstar of the mimicry field and he was one among the pioneers who made mimicry much popular in Kerala. Young actor Shane Nigam is the son of Abi.

Abi shot to fame with his on stage performances. His portrayal of 'Aamina Thaatha' in many stages and audio casettes, earned him a huge fan base. Later, he went on to portray the same character in a film Kirredamillatha Rajakkanamar, directed by Kalabhavan Ansar.

Abi is the only Malayalam mimicry artist, who could imitate Amitabh Bachchan to perfection, which later landed him with the opportunity to dub for Amitabh Bachchan in Malayalam advertisements.

Abi has worked with some of the reputed mimcry troupes like Kalabhavan, Harisree and Kochi Sagar. Dileep-Nadirsha-Abi team was a superhit combo of the 90s. Later, he ventured in to films and appeared in above 50 movies. Sainyam, Mazhavil Koodaram, Mimics Action 500, Aniyathipravu etc., were the prominent movies of the actor.

Most recently, he was seen in the film Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, which had hit the theatres in the month of August, this year. Abi is survived by wife Sunila and children Shane Nigam, Ahaana and Aleena.