 »   »   » Actor Abi's Death: Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out An Emotional Note!

Abi, the man who entertained the Kerala audiences through his on-stage and on-screen performances, has bid a goodbye to the world. He was one such celebrity who etched a place of his own in the minds of the audiences, through his unmatchable performances.

The news regarding Abi's death has shocked the Malayalam film industry and the Kerala audiences. Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Mollywood, took to Facebook to send out an emotional note upon the death of Abi.

"Can't stop thinking about the countless times he's made us laugh. A lot of my growing up had watching his shows on tv or even seeing him live on stage shows abroad with my father. His immense talent and endearing charm was timeless. And now Shane his son is one of our greatest breakout talents of Malayalam. Having done several films with him I got to see Abi ikka a lot of late. This is so sudden and so unexpected. My deepest condolences to the family. Our prayers and love to them always."

Abi was a man who ruled the stages once. The energy and the talent that he possessed is unmatchable. Abi's death is undoubtedly a big loss to the field of mimicry and Malayalam cinema.