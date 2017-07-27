 »   »   » SHOCKING! Malayalam Actors Say NO To Media?

As we all know, Malayalam actors, especially the main members of AMMA executive committee are not in good terms with the Television channels of Kerala. The friction between the actors association and media began after the arrest of Dileep in actress abduction case.

Recently, the sources close to AMMA revealed a very shocking decision made by the members of the association. If the reports are to be true, the Malayalam actors have jointly decided to not attend the television interviews or shows, for Onam 2017.

Prithviraj, the young actor who has always been known as the 'rebel' of the association, is reportedly planning to go against this decision. If the reports are to be believed, Prithviraj will be the only Malayalam actor to appear on television screens, during this Onam season.

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the General Secretary and Vice President of AMMA, were criticised by both the media and audiences, for their silence over the Dileep's arrest. Innocent MP, the President of AMMA, was heavily thrashed by the media, especially TV channels, for his shameful statements against women.

Mukesh MLA and KB Ganesh Kumar MLA, who had an ugly spat with the journalists during the press meet and Siddique, who openly offered support to Dileep, were also mercilessly attacked by the media. Reportedly, the actors are miffed with media for the entire scenario, and thus decided to not collaborate with them for this Onam.

However, we have to wait and see whether the decision to quit TV platform for this Onam would affect the actors positively or negatively...