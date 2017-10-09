 »   »   » Reba Monica John To Make Her Debut In Kollywood!

Reba Monica John, the Malayalam actress did make her entry to films with the Nivin Pauly starrer Jacobinte Swargarajyam, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016. The actress played a character named Chippy and was paired opposite Nivin Pauly in this blockbuster movie.

Now, Reba Monica John is all set to make her debut in Kollywood. Reportedly, the Malayalam actress will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in an upcoming Tamil movie, which will feature actor Jai in the lead role. This upcoming film will be directed by debutant Pichumani.

Nothing much has been revealed about the genre of the film or the character played by Reba Monica John in this upcoming Tamil movie. Reportedly, the shoot of the film has already commenced.

Meanwhile, Reba Monica John will next be seen in the film Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam, directed by debutant Domin D'Silv. In this upcoming comedy entertainer set in the Vypon Island, Reba Monica John will be paired opposite young actor Neeraj Madhav. The movie also marks Neeraj Madhav's debut as a solo lead hero. Most recently, the teaser of the film was released, which gained good appreciation.