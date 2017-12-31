 »   »   » Malayalam Cinema 2017: A Quick Round-up!

We are all set to bid a goodbye to the year 2017, in a short while. Malayalam cinema and the entire film industry have had a fantastic year, with a good number of films satisfying the audiences and hence making it big at the box office projects, as well.

As many as 141 Malayalam movies had hit the theatres in 2017. Going by the reports, the success rate has been on the positive side with an increase in the number of blockbusters, as well.



Before, we step into a new year, here we take you through a quick round-up of Malayalam cinema 2017. Keep scrolling down to know more..

