 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017 Box Office Report: The Superhits Of The Year!

It wouldn't be wrong to say the Malayalam movies have had a grand time at the box office in the year 2017. In fact, the industry witnessed back-to-back successes and thus setting the cash registers ringing at the Kerala box office.
Earlier, we had listed down the Malayalam movies which had emerged as big blockbusters. There was a surge in the number of the blockbusters and similar is the case with the movies that emerged as super hits.
A good number of Malayalam movies, released in 2017 earned the super hit tag, with their sensational run. Read Malayalam Movies 2017 Box Offiec report to know more about the superhits of 2017. (The Christmas releases haven't been considered).
Angamaly Diaries
Lijo Jose Pellissery's Angamaly Diaries was the surprise package of 2017. The film, which started on a slower note, later emerged as one of the most loved movies of the year. The film went on to become a huge success at the box office.
Oru Mexican Aparatha
Oru Mexican Aparatha had a sensational start at the box office with the film registering a huge opening. The film, directed by Tom Emmatty had campus politics as its background and the movie struck the right chords with the youngsters. The film earned a superhit status at the box office
Comrade In America - CIA
Comrade In America - CIA, directed by Amal Neerad and featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role did get a splendid opening at the box office. The film, despite receiving mixed reviews had a smooth sail at the box office and emerged as a superhit at the box office. According to the reports, the movie fetched above 20 Crores in its final run.
Godha
Godha, directed by Basil Joseph had hit the theatres in the month of May. Despite facing tight competitions from other films like Comrade In America and Baahubali 2, Godha stayed strong at the box office. This film, which earned the tag of a fine entertainer raced ahead at the box office and if reports are to be believed, it fetched above 15 Crores in its final run.
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is undoubtedly one of the finest films of the year 2017. It was indeed overwhelming to see this quality film ruling the theatres during its time of release. According to the trade reports, this film, directed by Dileesh Pothan fetched above 17 Crores from Kerala alone.
Sunfay Holiday
Take the list of the best feel good movies of recent times and Sunday holiday will definitely find a prominent place in the list. Sunday Holiday is one such movie that made a huge impact at the box office in 2017. The film, directed by Jis Joy is one of the biggest successes of Asif Ali.
Chunkzz
Chunkzz, directed by Omar Lulu emerged as a big winner at the box office. The film had received mixed reviews from the critics but it didn't stop the film from becoming a superhit at the box office. According to the reports, the film fetched above 20 Crores at the worlwide box office.
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela had its heart at the right place and the quality movie, directed by Althaf Salim had a splendid run in the theatres. The movie had emerged as the big Onam winner overpowering the movies of Mammootty and Mohanlal. If reports are to be believed, the Nivin Pauly starrer is expected to have done a business of above 20 crores.
Punyalan Private Limited
Jayasurya starrer Punyalan Private Limited, directed by Ranjith Sankar came in to the theatres amidst huge expectations. This sequel to the much acclaimed film Punyalan Agarbathis emerged as a bigger success than its prequel. If reports are to be believed, the film has crossed the 16-Crore mark at the box office.