 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017 Box Office: When Mammootty & Mohanlal Movies Topped The Day 1 Records!

The final set of Malayalam movies of the year has also marked a big arrival into the theatres and the new releases are indeed doing a good business at the box office.
Meanwhile, the year 2017 has witnessed Malayalam movies setting and breaking some big records at the Kerala box office. The industry witnessed a good number of Malayalam movies making a stellar opening at the Kerala box office.
Interestingly, in 2017, the movies of Mammootty and Mohanlal ruled the day 1 box office records in tandem. Some of the Malayalam movies of the much loved stars of Mollywood topped the charts as they got an opening beyond comparison.
The Great Father
Mammootty starrer The Great Father had a dream opening at the Kerala box office. The film, which released in above 200 centres got an overwhelming response from the audiences. Reportedly, the film fetched approximately 4.31 Crores on its opening day and thus breaking the opening day collection record of Pulimurugan, which had fetched 4.08 Crores on its opening day.
Villain
Villain, starring Mohanlal in the lead role was touted to get a big opening at the box office. Rightly, the Mohanlal starrer, which made a record release in Kerala went on to fetch approximately 4.91 Crores on its opening day and broke the record set by The Great Father.
Masterpiece
Well, Villain's record was shortlived as Masterpiece, the most recent release of Mammootty raced past the opening day collections of Villain. According to the latest reports that have come in, Masterpiece fetched 5.11 Crores on its opening day and now holds the record for the top opening day grosser of Mollywood.
Other Language Movies
Meanwhile, other language movies too set some big records at the Kerala box office. Baahubali 2, went on to gross above 6.27 Crores on its opening day and now holds the record for the top opening day grosser at the Kerala box office. On the other hand, Vijay's Mersal also crossed the 6- Crore mark on its opening day at the Kerala box office.