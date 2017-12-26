 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017 Box Office: When Mammootty & Mohanlal Movies Topped The Day 1 Records!

The final set of Malayalam movies of the year has also marked a big arrival into the theatres and the new releases are indeed doing a good business at the box office.

Meanwhile, the year 2017 has witnessed Malayalam movies setting and breaking some big records at the Kerala box office. The industry witnessed a good number of Malayalam movies making a stellar opening at the Kerala box office.



Interestingly, in 2017, the movies of Mammootty and Mohanlal ruled the day 1 box office records in tandem. Some of the Malayalam movies of the much loved stars of Mollywood topped the charts as they got an opening beyond comparison.

