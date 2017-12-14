 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017 Round-up: Other Language Actors Who Made Their Debut In Mollywood!

Malayalam movies released in the year 2017 turned out to be a fruitful one for not just Malayalam actors, but also for some other language artists, who stepped into this beautiful industry.

In fact, the year 2017 has been a special one in this aspect. Malayalam movies of 2017 proved that even big stars of other industries are happy to appear in Malayalam movies, if they get to play some well-written roles.

More importantly, unlike the previous years, the industry saw the entry of a good number of male actors, as well. In fact, some of the top actors of Mollywood and Bollywood made their debut in Mollywood, this year.

Here, we take you through some of the prominent other language actors who made a successful in debut in Mollywood with the Malayalam movies of 2017..