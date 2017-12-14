 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017 Round-up: Other Language Actors Who Made Their Debut In Mollywood!

Malayalam movies released in the year 2017 turned out to be a fruitful one for not just Malayalam actors, but also for some other language artists, who stepped into this beautiful industry.
In fact, the year 2017 has been a special one in this aspect. Malayalam movies of 2017 proved that even big stars of other industries are happy to appear in Malayalam movies, if they get to play some well-written roles.
More importantly, unlike the previous years, the industry saw the entry of a good number of male actors, as well. In fact, some of the top actors of Mollywood and Bollywood made their debut in Mollywood, this year.
Here, we take you through some of the prominent other language actors who made a successful in debut in Mollywood with the Malayalam movies of 2017..
Vishal
Popular Tamil actor Vishal made his entry to Mollywood with this year's big release Villain. The actor played a character with negative shades in this Mohanlal starrer. His portrayal of Shakthivel Palanisamy fetched him a lot of praises.
Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa Gabbi earned a lot of fans with her performance as Aditi in Godha, a film which emerged as a big hit. The young actress made the role of a wrestler a memorable one and it was indeed a successful debut for the actress.
Hansika Motwani
Villain also paved way for the entry of another popular South Indian artist to Malayalam cinema. Hansika Motwani stepped into Mollywood by playing a character named Shreya and was paired opposite Vishal in this movie.
Aishwarya Rajesh
Aishwarya Rajesh, who has carved a place for her own in the Tamil film industry made her debut in Malayalam with the film Jomonte Suviseshangal. She played the leading lady opposite Dulquer Salmaan in this film. The actress was also seen in an important role in this year's film Sakhavu.
Priya Anand
Prithviraj starrer Ezra was one of the biggest box office successes of this year. Priya Anand, who has appeared in a good number of Tamil and Hindi movies made an entry to Malayalam cinema with Ezra. The actress played a character named Anjali in this movie.
Kunal Kapoor
Veeram, the big budget venture of Jayaraj released in the theatres amidst huge expectations. This multi-lingual movie gained praises from critics but failed to make an impact at the box office. Popular Bollywood actor entered Mollywood with this period movie.
Shaam
Mammootty starrer The Great Father emerged as the biggest hit of 2017. Popular Tamil actor Shaam made his debut in Malayalam cinema by playing a crucial cameo role in the movie.