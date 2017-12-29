 »   »   » Malayalam Movies Of 2017 That Didn’t Live Up To The Expectations!

Much like the previous year, a whole lot of expectations were bestowed on the Malayalam movies of 2017 as some of the big and hugely awaited Malayalam movies were scheduled for a release in this year. The list of this much awaited films of 2017 included the movies of Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Dileep and others
While, some of those Malayalam movies had its heart at the right place, certain others failed to meet the humongous expectations bestowed on them. Here, we take you through those Malayalam movies of 2017, which couldn't live up to the huge expectations. These movies carried huge pre-release hype because of various reasons but failed to hit the right chords with critics and the normal audiences..
Fukri
Fukri, marked the first association of director Siddque and actor Jayasurya. When the director with amidas touch joins hands with one of the actors with impeccable coming timing, the expectations are bound to be quite high. Disappointingly, the film failed to live up to the expectations and was nowhere near the previous works of Siddique.
Honey Bee 2
Honey Bee was one of the biggest successes of the year 2013. Its sequel, titled as Honey Bee 2: Celebrations had hit the theatres, early this year. The sequel had the same team in it and the audiences expected yet another entertaining ride. Contrary to the expectations, Honey Bee 2 turned out to be a disappointment.
1971 Beyond Borders
Mohanlal starrer 1971 Beyond Borders was made on a large scale. The film, which was based on the India-Pakistan war of the year 1971 had Mohanlal in dual roles. Audiences did expect a grand war movie from the team of Keerthichakra. But, 1971 Beyond Borders turned out to be a film, which had nothing special in it.
Puthan Panam
Mammootty's all new look, the actor trying out his hands on Kasargode dialect, a film from Ranjith- Mammootty, the specialties associated with Puthan Panam were numerous. But, Puthan Panam turned out to be failed attempt which lost the focus midway. Mammootty excelled in the role of Nithyananda Shenoy, but that solely couldn't save this half baked movie that left the audiences disappointed
Tiyaan
Tiyaan, the film, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar had a huge star cast in it. Featuring Prithviraj, Indrajith and Murali Gopy in the lead roles, Tiyaan was an ambitious project. The posters and the teasers of the film promised it to be a real different movie. But, Tiyaan turned out to be a film, which had striking similarities with some of the films of the 90s. Importantly, the film failed to convey the message that it had to deliver, in a proper manner.
Velidpadinte Pusthakam
Audiences were eagerly awaiting for a film from Mohanlal-Lal Jose team. Finally, after a long wait, the actor and the director teamed up for Velipadinte Pusthakam, which hit the theatres this year. The expectations were phenomenal on this film but the team failed to deliver a quality product. The movie emerged had a decent run at the box office but still, Velipadinte Pusthakam was tagged as an average effort, which had nothing new in it.