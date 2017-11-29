 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017! Top 5 First Week Grossers At The Kochi Multiplexes!

We are all set to enter the last month of 2017 and the 11 months gone by have been truly splendid for Malayalam movies and the entire film industry as a whole.
Mollywood witnessed many Malayalam movies making it big at the box office, including the most recently released Punyalan Private Limited, which is rock solid at the box office.
We saw many movies running to packed houses at the Kochi multiplexes, which is now among the top grossing centres for Malayalam movies and other language films.
Many hyped Malayalam movies got the perfect kickstart at the multiplexes and did some big business on its opening week at the Kochi multiplexes.
Take a look at the top 5 Malayalam movies, which fetched the maximum amount on its first week of run at the Kochi multiplexes.
(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)
5. The Great Father
Mammootty starrer The Great Father did get a dream start at the Kerala box office. At The Kochi multiplexes, the film went on to fetch 71.37 Lakhs on its opening week (8 Days). Reportedly, the film had 253 shows on its opening week.
4. Comrade In America
Dulquer Salmaan starrer Comrade In America, was one among the major releases of the month of May. The film got a fine start at the box office and at the Kochi multiplexes, the rush for the film was phenomenal. Comrade In America fetched 71.59 Lakhs from 254 shows on its opening week.
3. Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol
Mohanlal starrer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol had a long run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film was off to an excellent start and the movie fetched approximately 76.78 Lakhs from 292 shows on its first week of run at the Kochi multiplexes.
2. Jomonte Suviseshangal
Jomonte Suviseshangal, which was the first major release of the year did set some big records on its very first day at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie maintained the same run in the later days and fetched 86.85 Lakhs from 348 shows on its first week (8 Days).
1. Ezra
Prithviraj starrer Ezra is leading this big list. The film, which emerged as a big blockbuster did get a stunning start at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film fetched an impressive amount of 97 Lakhs from 330 shows on its first week. The movie raced to the 1-Crore club in a record time.
