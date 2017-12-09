 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017: When Debut Film-makers Delivered Big Hits At The Box Office!

The year 2017 has been a good one for the Malayalam film industry with a decent number of Malayalam movies proving their worth at the box office.

Importantly, many new talents entered the industry. Especially, the year has seen the arrival of a good number of young film-makers. Malayalam movies and the industry got some big talents to reckon with, who are sure to take the industry to newer heights.



Interestingly, most of the Malayalam movies of 2017, which emerged as big successes at the box office were helmed by debut film-makers. Here, we take you through those film-makers and Malayalam movies..



Ezra - Jay K Ezra, which had hit the theatres in the month of February, paved way for the debut of director Jay K, who is an experienced ad film-maker. He was successful in making a horror film that stayed true to its genre and hence, the movie made a grand business at the box office, despite facing some tight competitions from films of Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan.

Oru Mexican Aparatha - Tom Emmatty Oru Mexican Aparatha is one such movie which made a profit on its very first week itself. Tom Emmaty made his debut with the movie Oru Mexican Aparatha, which had hit the theatres in March along with Angamaly Diaries. The movie had a phenomenal start and the film-maker impressed the audiences with a film, which had campus politics as its core background.

Take Off - Mahesh Narayanan Undoubtedly, the most impressive debut of this year. Editor-turned-film-maker Mahesh Narayanan made a dream debut with Take Off, which earned both critical and commercial success. The film, which narrated the story of nurses trapped in Iraq during the time of a war struck the right chords with the audiences.

The Great Father - Haneef Adeni The Great Father, starring Mammootty in the lead role went on to fetch above 50 Crores. Yet another young film-maker made an entry to the film-industry this year and Haneef Adeni, who used both the actor and the star in Mammootty . The Great Father, his debut directorial venture emerged as a big box office success and proved his capability as a sensible film-maker.

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela - Althaf Salim In fact, the movie, which hit the theatres during the Onam season, emerged as the winner of the season by overtaking the movies of the superstars.Althaf Salim who impressed one and all with his performance in the films like Parava and Sakhavu, stepped into the shoes of a director with Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela.

Parava - Soubin Shahir Parava won the hearts of the audiences and had a sensational run at the box office. Soubin Shahir is one such actor who has etched a place for his own in Mollywood. With Parava, he proved his brilliance as a director by taking the audiences through the lives of people in Fort Kochi.

Ramaleela - Arun Gopi Ramaleela, the Dileep starrer, which emerged as a blockbuster at the box office gave the industry yet another film-maker who knows to package a proper commercial entertainer. Arun Gopi, with his intelligent packaging of Ramaleela proved that he is a talent to reckon with.





Along with them Phantom Praveen (Udaharanam Sujatha), Antony Sony (C/O Saira Banu), Jinu Abraham (Adam Joan) etc., also made a successful entry to the industry, with their films emerging as decent hits at the box office.



The upcoming Christmas season will also witness the arrival of another debut film-maker. Prithviraj starrer Vimaanam paves way for the entry of Pradeep Nair. We hope, he will also go on to impress the audiences with his stunning work.