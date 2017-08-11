 »   »   » A NEW TREND? Malayalam Movies Are Rallying On 'Thrissur' Based Movies!

Most of the Malayalam movies, which have hit the theatres in 2017, so far, have managed to make an impact in the minds of the viewers. There has been a surge in the quality of Malayalam movies, which is definitely a good sign.

Importantly, what we have seen of late is Malayalam movies and film-makers, opting to narrate tales with a regional flair. Stories set against the backdrop of a particular place, have taken the centre stage.



In the past, we had seen a flurry of Malayalam movies making it to the theatres, which were set in Kochi. In fact, it was a trend once, which was used to full effect by Malayalam film-makers.



Now, it seems like there is a shift in the trend. In the year, so far, what we have seen is film-makers coming up with Malayalam movies, which are set against the backdrop of Thrissur district.



The year, so far has witnessed as many as 4 Malayalam movies, which narrated Thrissur based tales, with the latest entrant to the list being Thrissivaperoor Kliptham.



Here, we take you through those Malayalam movies and also the other ones, which are in the offing.

