 »   »   » A NEW TREND? Malayalam Movies Are Rallying On 'Thrissur' Based Movies!

Most of the Malayalam movies, which have hit the theatres in 2017, so far, have managed to make an impact in the minds of the viewers. There has been a surge in the quality of Malayalam movies, which is definitely a good sign.
Importantly, what we have seen of late is Malayalam movies and film-makers, opting to narrate tales with a regional flair. Stories set against the backdrop of a particular place, have taken the centre stage.
In the past, we had seen a flurry of Malayalam movies making it to the theatres, which were set in Kochi. In fact, it was a trend once, which was used to full effect by Malayalam film-makers.
Now, it seems like there is a shift in the trend. In the year, so far, what we have seen is film-makers coming up with Malayalam movies, which are set against the backdrop of Thrissur district.
The year, so far has witnessed as many as 4 Malayalam movies, which narrated Thrissur based tales, with the latest entrant to the list being Thrissivaperoor Kliptham.
Here, we take you through those Malayalam movies and also the other ones, which are in the offing.
Jomonte Suviseshangal
Jomonte Suviseshangal, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad, had its story set against the backdrop of Thrissur city. The film narrated the story of a rich businessman based in Thrissur and his son. The first half of the film had its base set in Thrissur but in the second half, the movie moved to a different terrain. The film appealed to the family audiences the most and emerged as a big success at the box office.
Georgettan's Pooram
For the first time, Dileep tried his handsat Thrissur dialect, with the film Georgettan's Pooram. Directed by Biju Arookutty, the film was an entertainer, that narrated the tale of a group of youngsters, led by George, who spend their time doing nothing. Most of the characters were heard speaking in the Thrissur dialect in the film. But the movie failed to hit the right chords and couldn't emerge as a big success.
Varnyathil Aashanka
Varnyathil Aashanka, one of the major releases of the previous week, is yet another film of the year, which chose to narrate a tale set in Thrissur district. The film, directed by Sidharth Bharathan, is a tale about a group of petty thieves, from a village in Thrissur district. Almost all the characters used the dialect of the local region in the film. Varnyathil Aashanka, which has bagged the tag of a social satire, is doing a good business at the box office
Thrissivaperoor Kliptham
The name says everything about the movie. Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, which has hit the theatres today (August 11, 2017), narrates the story of a group of people who are born and brought up in Thrissur. The trailer of the film, which was indeed an interesting one promised the viewers that it will be an entertaining ride through the lives of the people in the city.
Punyalan Private Limited
Punyalan Private Limited is the sequel to the superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis, directed by Ranjith Sankar. Reportedly, the shoot of the film has commenced in Thrissur and Joy Thakkolkkaran, a business man based in Thrissur is all set to take the audiences for yet another entertaining ride.