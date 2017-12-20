 »   »   » Malayalam Movies Box Office Report 2017: The Blockbusters Of The Year!

The year 2017 has been indeed a promising one for Malayalam movies, with a good number of movies enjoying super success at the box office. In fact, the number of blockbusters that the industry produced in this year is a token of that fact.
Believe it or not, as many as 4 Malayalam movies released in 2017 so far, has went on to cross the 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office. Such figures were alien to Mollywood in the earlier days.
More importantly, not just the films of the big stars, but Malayalam movies with solid content too, emerged as blockbusters at the box office. Keep reading the Malayalam movies box office report 2017 to know more about the blockbusters of the year..
The Great Father
The Great Father started off its tryst with records, right from its day 1 onwards. This emotional thriller, which had a strong content to narrate fetched positive reviews and went on to join the coveted 50-Crore club. According to the trade reports, the movie fetched above 34 Crores from Kerala alone.
Ramaleela
Ramaleela, bagged the tag of one of the best political thrillers of the recent times. The Dileep starrer kept the cash registers ringing at the box office despite tight competitions. The film had a phenomenal run and reportedly, crossed the 55-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol
Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, the film starring Mohanlal in the lead role had hit the theatres in the month of January. The movie, which was in the lines of a family drama struck the right chords with the audiences and had a dream run at the theatres.
According to the reports, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol went on to fetch above 50 Crores in its final run. According to the trade reports, the movie fetched above 33 Crores from Kerala alone.
Ezra
Ezra, turned out to be a film, which stayed true to its genre of a horror thriller. The audiences got a genuine horror movie, in the form of this Prithviraj starrer and the result was the astonishing performance of the movie at the box office. The film had a sensational run and crossed above 50 Crores at the worldwide box office.
Jomonte Suviseshangal
Jomonte Suviseshangal, directed by Sathyan Anthikad and featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role was the first major release of the year. Dulquer Salmaan went on to impress the family audiences with this movie that narrated the tale of a father and son. If reports are to be believed, the movie went on to fetch above 30 Crores from its final run at the theatres.
Take Off
All Malayalam film audiences could be proud about this movie, which enjoyed both critical and commercial successes. Films like Take Off enjoying an overwhelming run in the theatres is definitely a positive sign. According to the trade reports, the film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan fetched above 25 Crores at the worldwide box office.
Parava
Parava, the film that marked the debut of Soubin Shahir as a film-maker was a fresh and different approach. The movie, which had an altogether different narrative style fetched the praises of the critics and the audiences. According to the trade reports, the movie fetched approximately 23 Crores from Kerala alone.