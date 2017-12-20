 »   »   » Malayalam Movies Box Office Report 2017: The Blockbusters Of The Year!

The year 2017 has been indeed a promising one for Malayalam movies, with a good number of movies enjoying super success at the box office. In fact, the number of blockbusters that the industry produced in this year is a token of that fact.

Believe it or not, as many as 4 Malayalam movies released in 2017 so far, has went on to cross the 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office. Such figures were alien to Mollywood in the earlier days.



More importantly, not just the films of the big stars, but Malayalam movies with solid content too, emerged as blockbusters at the box office. Keep reading the Malayalam movies box office report 2017 to know more about the blockbusters of the year..

