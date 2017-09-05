 »   »   » Box Office Chart(Aug 28 – Sep 03) : Malayalam Movies Rule The Theatres During The Festival Season!

This Onam season has indeed turned out to be a spectacular one for Mollywood, as 4 big Malayalam movies, made it to the theatres to celebrate the festival, in style

Malayalam movies of 4 prominent actors of Mollywood are fighting it out at the box office for the top spot. Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam was the first film to hit the theatres, which was followed by Malayalam movies like Adam Joan, Pullikkaran Staraa and Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela.

Now, which one among the 4 Malayalam movies, have got the better start? Keep reading this week's box office chart to know more about this..

5. Chunkzz Chunkzz lost a good number of screens, upon the arrival of the new Malayalam movies. But still, this entertainer continues its run in some of the major centres. The film, directed by Omar Lulu has already done a grand business at the box office. Box Office Meter: Super Hit 4. Adam Joan Prithviraj starrer Adam Joan has been receiving positive reviews upon its release. After a comparatively slower start, the movie has gained pace and is all set to establish its strong presence at the box office. According to the trade reports, Adam Joan has fetched above 3.5 Crores from its 3 days of run. Box Office Meter: Good Opening Read Here: Adam Joan Movie Review 3. Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela Nivin Pauly starrer Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela has got the best of the reviews among the four big releases of the week. The film has had a good start at the box office and has reportedly fetched above 4-Crores from its 3 days of run. The box office collections of the film are sure to reach newer heights in the coming days. Box Office Meter: Good Opening Read Here: Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela Movie Review 2. Pullikkaran Staraa Mammootty starrer Pullikkaran Staraa has had a slow but steady start at the box office. The film has been receiving mixed reviews and according to the trade reports, the film went on to fetch above 4.6 Crores from its 3 days of run. The movie has been doing a good business in single screens but has done just an average business at the multiplexes. The weekdays will be crucial for the movie. Box Office Meter: Good Opening Read Here: Pullikkaran Staraa Movie Review 1. Velipadinte Pusthakam At the top spot is Velipadinte Pusthakam. The Mohanlal starrer did get a dream start at the box office, with the film fetching above 3 Crores on its opening day. But, the reviews weren't favourable for the movie and there was a dip in the collections, in the later days. Reportedly, the Mohanlal starrer has crossed 5-Crore mark from its 3 days of run and the verdict of the film will depend on how well the film performs in the long vacation season. Box Office Meter: Very Good Opening Read Here: Velipadinte Pusthakam Movie Review

Well, the upcoming days would surely decide the exact fate of these Malayalam movies at the box office. Some changes are expected for sure in the rankings and let us wait and see to know which movie will go one to make the maximum use of the long vacation season.