 »   »   » WAITING! Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In November 2017!

The Malayalam film industry has had a fantastic year so far, with a good number of Malayalam movies performing well at the box office.
The month of October was also a good one with some big Malayalam movies making their way to the theatres in a grand fashion.
Now, we have entered the penultimate month of 2017 and all eyes are on the Malayalam movies which will be hitting the theatres in the month of November 2017 and what they have to offer.
It has been confirmed that some of the much awaited Malayalam movies of the year will be making a big release in this particular month. Keep scrolling down to know more about the Malayalam movies which will hit the theatres in November 2017.
Goodalochana
The upcoming entertainer Goodalochana will be the first major release of the month and the film will hit the theatres on November 3, 2017. The movie, which also marks the debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan as a scriptwriter, has been directed by Thomas Sebastian.
Goodalochana has a strong star cast and it features Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Hareesh perumanna, Sreenath Bhasi, Mamtha Mohandas, Niranjana Anoop, Vishnu Govind etc., in the lead roles.
Overtake
Overtake, starring Vijay Babu and Parvathi Nair in the lead roles went on to capture the attention of the people with its captivating posters and trailer. The movie, directed by John Joseph promises to be a taut thriller and is expected to hit the theatres on November 3, 2017.
Zacharia Pothen Jeevichirippund
Zacharia Pothen Jeevichirippund is the debut venture of film-maker Ullas Unnikrishnan. The trailer of the film released by the team promises the movie to be a technically sound thriller.
The film has a huge star cast and features Lal, Babu Antony, Manoj K Jayan, Rahul Madhav and Poonam Bajwa in the lead roles. Zacharia Pothen Jeevichirippund will hit the theatres on November 3, 2017.
Punyalan Private Limited
The much awaited sequel to the 2013 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis will make it to the theatres in this month. Titled as Punyalan Private Limited, the movie from Ranjith Sankar-Jayasurya team is high on expectations.
Punyalan Private Limited will hit the theatres on November 17, 2017. The movie has retained many of the major actors from its prequel.
Street Lights
Definitely, the biggest one among the lot. Mammootty's Street Lights is the debut directorial venture of ace cinematographer Shamdatt. Reportedly, Mammootty will be seen playing the role of a cop in this much awaited film.
The makers have been tight-lipped about the storyline of the movie and the recently released posters of the film did generate a huge hype. If reports are to be believed, Street Lights will hit the theatres towards the end of the month.