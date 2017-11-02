 »   »   » WAITING! Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In November 2017!

The Malayalam film industry has had a fantastic year so far, with a good number of Malayalam movies performing well at the box office.

The month of October was also a good one with some big Malayalam movies making their way to the theatres in a grand fashion.



Now, we have entered the penultimate month of 2017 and all eyes are on the Malayalam movies which will be hitting the theatres in the month of November 2017 and what they have to offer.



It has been confirmed that some of the much awaited Malayalam movies of the year will be making a big release in this particular month. Keep scrolling down to know more about the Malayalam movies which will hit the theatres in November 2017.

