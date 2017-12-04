 »   »   » CHRISTMAS RELEASES! Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For During The Festival Season!

We have entered the final month of the year 2017 and before we call it a shot, there are a few more Malayalam movies in the pipeline, which are gearing up to fight it out at the box office.
Interestingly, the much awaited Christmas season is expected to be a cheerful one for Malayalam movies and the industry. Well, the Christmas season has always been a spectacular one for the Malayalam film industry and let us hope that this year won't be any different.
If reports are to be believed, as many as 5 big Malayalam movies have been slated for a release during the Christmas season. Malayalam movies of the top actors like Mammootty, Prithviraj, Jayasurya etc., are a part of the race.
Keep scrolling down to know more about the Malayalam movies which will hit the theatres during the upcoming Christmas season..
Masterpiece
Mammootty starrer Masterpiece is all set to become the biggest release of the upcoming festival season. Directed by Ajai Vasudev, Masterpiece features Mammootty in the role of a college professor named Eddy. Masterpiece has a huge star cast and the movie will hit the theatres on December 21, 2017.
Aadu 2
Aadu 2, the much awaited sequel to the popular movie Aadu is one of the major releases during the Christmas season. The movie, which retains almost all the lead actors from its sequel, will hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.
Vimaanam
Prithviraj starrer Vimaanam, which marks the debut of film-maker Pradeep Nair will hit the theatres on December 21, 2017. The film, featuring Prithviraj, Durga Krishna, Alencier Ley, Sudheer Karaman, Lena etc., in the lead roles has been bankrolled by Listin Stephen under the banner Magic Frames.
Maayanadhi
Aashiq Abu's Maayanadhi, featuring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles will be hitting the theatres on December 22, 2017. It is after a gap of over 2 years that Aashiq Abu is coming up with a film. Touted to be a love story, Maayanadhi has its cinematography by Amal Neerad.
Aana Alaralodalaral
Vineeth Sreenivasan will be next seen in the film Aana Alaralodaral, directed by Dileep Menon. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release this family entertainer during the Christmas season. Apartr from Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aana Alaralodalaral also features Anu Sithara, Vijayaraghavan, Hareesh Perumanna, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Maammukkkoya etc., in important roles.