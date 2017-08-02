 »   »   » An AUGUST Month Ahead! Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In August 2017!

The month of August has begun and the audiences can witness a galore of Malayalam movies hitting the marquee, in the upcoming month, which is expected to be an august one, by all means.

Well, to begin with, the first week of August itself will start off with a good number of new Malayalam movies gearing up to grab the majority of the screens in Kerala.



The list of Malayalam movies expected to hit the theatres in August 2017, include some of the most awaited Malayalam movies of the recent times. To know more about those Malayalam Movies, which are all set to hit the theatres in August, keep scrolling down.



Chunkzz Chunkzz, the second directorial venture of Happy Wedding fame Omar Lulu, promises to be a full-on entertainer. The makers have finalized August 4, 2017, as the release date of the movie.

Produced by Vyshakha Rajan, Chunkzz features Balu Varghese, Honey Rose, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Vishak Nair, Ganapathy etc., in the lead roles.

Varnyathil Aashanka The trailer of this Kunchacko Boban starrer had created a lot of interest in the minds of the audiences. This film, directed by Siddharth Bharathan, is expected to be a satire and also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Chemban Vinod Jose, Manikan Achari etc., in important roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 4, 2017.

Clint Clint, directed by Harikumar is a biopic on Edmund Thomas Clint, a young boy who died at the age of 7, but not before creating more than 25,000 memorable paintings. This film, featuring Unni Mukundan and Rima Kallingal in important roles, will hit the theatres on August 4, 2017.

Thrissivaperoor Kliptham Asif Ali will be next seen in Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, directed by debutant Ratheish Kumar. This film, set against the backdrop of Thrissur district, was earlier planned as a July release. But now, this Asif Ali starrer is expected to hit the theatres in August. The makers haven't announced the release date of the movie yet.

Kaattu Film-maker Arun Kumar Aravind is back to business after a brief break with the movie Kaattu, featuring Asif Ali and Murali Gopy in the lead roles. Earlier, the team had mentioned that the film will hit the theatres in August. The team hasn't officially announced the release date of the movie yet.

Bobby Miya George, who is now one of the prominent actresses of South Indian film industry, is back to Malayalam, with the movie Bobby. Directed by Sheby Chowgath, Bobby also features Niranjan, S/O Maniyanpilla Raju in the lead role. Touted to be a romantic entertainer with a difference, the film is expected to hit the theatres on August 18, 2017.

Velipadinte Pusthakam Velipadinte Pusthakam, the film from the much awaited team of Mohanlal and Lal Jose, is expected to be the first Malayalam movie to hit the theatres during the Onam season.

Earlier, there were reports that the film might hit the theatres during the last week of August. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date of the movie.



In fact, there are also certain reports doing the rounds that Prithviraj starrer Adam Joan will also be an August release, with the makers planning to release the film on August 31. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.



Apart from the above mentioned Malayalam movies, two big non-Malayalam movies will also grace the theatres in Kerala. First one will be Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal, which will release on August 4, 2017. The next in the pipeline is Ajith's Vivegam, which will get a big release on August 24, 2017.