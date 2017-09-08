 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT! Mammootty & Prithviraj Back Together?

Mammootty, the megastar, and Prithviraj, the young talent of Mollywood, have joined multiple times for various films. Prithviraj has shared the screen with Mammootty two times, as well as produced two of his movies, in the past.

According to the grapevine, the actors are all set to team up once again, very soon. The rumours started doing rounds after Prithviraj mentioned about working with Mammootty once again while wishing the megastar on his birthday.



As per the reports from some sources, Prithviraj will be making a cameo appearance in the much-awaited Pokkiri Raja sequel, which has been titled as Raja 2. The actor is said to be reprising his role Surya from Pokkiri Raja, in the sequel.



But, some other sources suggest that Mammootty and Prithviraj are not joining hands for Raja 2, as director Vysakh had mentioned that it is not a continuation of the prequel. Instead, the duo is teaming up for a new project.



After Pokkiri Raja, Prithviraj made a cameo appearance in Mammootty's Munnariyippu, but the duo had no combinations scenes in the movie. Prithvi had produced the megastars Kadal Kadannu Oru Mathukutty and The Great Father, during his collaboration with the banner August Cinema.