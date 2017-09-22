 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty & Prithviraj In Sachy's Next

Mammootty, the megastar and Prithviraj, the young actor are two of the finest actors Malayalam cinema has ever seen. Prithviraj has earlier teamed up with Mammootty for two films, and the duo was highly praised for their exceptional camaraderie.

If the reports are to be true, writer-director Sachy is planning to bring the actors together once again, for his upcoming directorial venture. In a recent interview given to a popular daily, Sachy confirmed that a Mammootty-Prithviraj project is on cards.

According to the writer-director, he is yet to get a green signal from Mammootty, even though Prithviraj has given a nod. If things fall in place, the Malayalam audience will have a chance to watch the Mammootty-Prithviraj duo once again, very soon.

Recently, Prithviraj had hinted about teaming up with Mammootty once again, while wishing the megastar on his birthday. But, the rumour mills suggested that the duo is teaming up for the sequel of their blockbuster movie Pokkiriraja, which has been titled as Raja 2.

Apart from Pokkiriraja, Prithviraj had also associated with Mammootty's Munnariyippu, in which he made a cameo appearance. The young actor was the co-producer of the megastar's recent blockbuster The Great father.