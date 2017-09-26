 »   »   » Mammootty & Raai Laxmi Back Together?

Mammootty, the megastar of Mollywood is joining hands with scriptwriter Sethu for his directorial debut, Kozhi Thankachan. If the reports are to be believed, Raai Laxmi, the popular actress is making a comeback to Mollywood, with the movie.

As per the latest reports, Raai Laxmi will appear as the female lead opposite Mammootty in the movie, which is said to be a feel-good entertainer. Thus, Kozhi Thankachan will mark the fifth association of Mammootty-Raai Laxmi duo.