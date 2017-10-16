 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL: Mammootty Announces Maamaankam!

Mammootty, the megastar has always been highly enthusiastic to work with the new film-makers and technicians. Recently, Mammootty officially announced his collaboration with yet another debutant film-maker, Sajeev Pillai, through his official Facebook page.

Interestingly, the megastar is joining hands with Sajeev for the most expensive project in his career, which has been titled as Maamaankam. Mammootty officially confirmed the reports regarding the project and revealed some interesting details, through his post.

Maaamaankam, which is set in the 17th century, depicts the story of legendary 'chaaverukal' of Valluvanadu region, of ancient Kerala. Mammootty also revealed that director Sajeev Pillai has scripted the project himself, after a 12-years long research.