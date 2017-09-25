 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty To Be A Part Of Ranjith's Next!

Mammootty-Ranjith team has given us some memorable movies, which has gone on to fetch a cult classic status. But, their previous association Puthan Panam, which had hit the theatres in the month of April, didn't fetch the desired results.

Earlier, it was announced that Ranjith's next film has been titled as Bilathikadha and the film will feature Niranj and Anu Sithara in the lead roles. Now, reports are coming in that Mammootty will also be a part of this project.

If reports are to be believed, Mammootty will be seen doing a special cameo in this film. Reportedly, his portions for the film will be shot in England, where the story of the film is set. The official confirmation from the side of the makers are awaited.

According to the reports that have come in, Mammootty is expected to join the sets of Bilathikadha, once he finishes the shoot of his upcoming film Uncle, which is being directed by debutant Gireesh.

Bilathikadha has its script pened by writer Sethu. Nothing much has been reveled about the genre of the movie. The shoot of the film is expected to commence in the month of October.