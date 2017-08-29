 »   »   » Mammootty's CBI 5: Here Is A Good News!

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to play the popular character Sethurama Iyer CBI once again, in the fifth installment of the series. The project, which has been temporarily titled as CBI 5, is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema.

The character Sethurama Iyer, a CBI official, stole the hearts of the Malayali audiences with the Mammootty starrer Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, the 1988-movie directed by K Madhu. The series later had three more instalments, titled Jagratha, Sethurama Iyer CBI, and Nerariyan CBI.



CBI 5 will mark Mammootty's reunion with hitmaker K Madhu and senior scenarist SN Swamy. Now, the sources close to the project has revealed a good news for the audiences, who are eagerly waiting for the 5th part of CBI Series.



