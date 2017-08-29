 »   »   » Mammootty's CBI 5: Here Is A Good News!

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to play the popular character Sethurama Iyer CBI once again, in the fifth installment of the series. The project, which has been temporarily titled as CBI 5, is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema.
The character Sethurama Iyer, a CBI official, stole the hearts of the Malayali audiences with the Mammootty starrer Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, the 1988-movie directed by K Madhu. The series later had three more instalments, titled Jagratha, Sethurama Iyer CBI, and Nerariyan CBI.
CBI 5 will mark Mammootty's reunion with hitmaker K Madhu and senior scenarist SN Swamy. Now, the sources close to the project has revealed a good news for the audiences, who are eagerly waiting for the 5th part of CBI Series.
The Fifth Installment
As per the reports, the 5th installment of the Mammootty project will go on floors by the beginning of 2018. The team is yet to finalise the title of CBI 5.
Mukesh Is Not A Part!
Mukesh, the senior actor who appeared in the role of Sethurama Iyer's right hand Chacko in all the four installments, will not be a part of the fifth edition of the CBI Series. The reason behind Mukesh's exit is yet to be known.
No Jagathy Sreekumar
The makers have also decided to not include the character Vikram, the assistant of Sethurama Iyer, in the 5th part. The team made the decision due to the unavailability of Jagathy Sreekumar, who played the role in all the four parts.
A New Team!
Reportedly, the makers are planning to remove all the common faces from the 5th part, except Mammootty, who plays the central character Sethurama Iyer. Reportedly, Renji Panicker has been roped in to play a key role in the project.
K Madhu's Comeback
The movie will mark the comeback of director K Madhu, who has been staying away from the industry for a past few years. According to the director, CBI 5 will be a big budget film, unlike its prequels.
An Unconventional Thriller
According to writer SN Swamy, CBI 5 will have a completely different storyline and narrative, which will be a big surprise for the audiences. The movie will have an entirely different climax from the earlier films in the CBI Series.
If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty's character Sethurama Iyer will be shown as a retired CBI officer in the movie.