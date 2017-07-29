 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa: Mammootty's First Look Post Is Out!

Mammootty's official first look poster, from the upcoming family entertainer Pullikkaran Staraa, is finally out. Lead actor Mammootty revealed the official first look poster from the movie through his official Facebook page, recently.

The promising first look poster features Mammootty's character K Rajakumaran in the classroom, with his students. The actor looks a million bucks in his simple look, with a printed cotton kurti.



Pullikkaran Staraa, which is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the year, marks the first collaboration of Mammootty with 7th Day director Shyamdhar. The Mammootty starrer is scripted by newcomer Ratheesh Ravi.



Mammootty's character in the movie, K Rajakumaran, is a teacher's training instructor. He is a teacher who considers all of his students as children and has a special skill to narrate the simple incidents which happen around him as small stories.



Asha Sharath and Nee-Na fame Deepti Sati appear as the female leads in the movie. Reportedly, Deepti is playing an IT professional, while Asha appears as a teacher. Innocent, Dileesh Pothan, Hareesh Kanaran, Sohan Seenulal, etc., essay the supporting roles.



Vinod Illambilly is the director of photography. M Jayachandran composes the songs and background score. Pullikkaran Staraa, which is produced by B Rakesh for Universal Cinemas, will hit the theatres as an Onam release.

