 »   »   » Mammootty In Anuraga Karikkin Vellam Director Khalid Rahman's Next?

Mammootty, the megastar has always been extremely supportive towards the young generation actors and technicians. As per the latest reports, Mammootty is all set to join hands with yet another young talent of Malayalam cinema.

If the reports are to be true, the actor is joining hands with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam director Khalid Rahman, for his second directorial venture. Interestingly, it has also been reported that the project will be produced by hitmaker Anwar Rasheed.

