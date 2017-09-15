 »   »   » Mammootty In Anuraga Karikkin Vellam Director Khalid Rahman's Next?

Mammootty, the megastar has always been extremely supportive towards the young generation actors and technicians. As per the latest reports, Mammootty is all set to join hands with yet another young talent of Malayalam cinema.

If the reports are to be true, the actor is joining hands with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam director Khalid Rahman, for his second directorial venture. Interestingly, it has also been reported that the project will be produced by hitmaker Anwar Rasheed.



However, Mammootty, Khalid Rahman, and Anwar Rasheed are yet to confirm the reports officially. According to the latest updates, the team is planning make an official confirmation about the Mammootty-Khalid Rahman project, very soon.



Mammootty is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming project Parole, in which he essays the role of a prisoner. The megastar will next seen in the upcoming Ajai Vasudev movie Masterpiece, which has been slated to hit the theatres in November.



Khalid Rahman, on the other hand, is on a high with the success of Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, which marked his directorial debut. The movie, which featured Biju Menon and Asif Ali in the lead roles, was one of the biggest successes of 2016.