 »   »   » Mammootty Is Confident About Streetlights!

Mammootty, the megastar is joining hands with renowned cinematographer Shamdat Sainudheen for his directorial debut Streetlights. Lead actor cum producer Mammootty and team recently revealed the official first look poster of Streelights, which is a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual.

According to the sources close to the project, the megastar is highly confident about the movie, which is an out-and-out investigative thriller. Reportedly, Mammootty decided to produce the film by himself, as he was highly impressed with the story and screenplay.



Streetlights, which revolves around a murder mystery, features Mammootty in the role of an investigative officer. The actor is making a comeback to film production after a 5-years gap, by producing the movie under his home banner Playhouse Productions.



Maheshinte Prathikaaram fame Lijomol Jose, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Joy Mathew, Neena Kurup, Sudhi Koppa, Hareesh Kanaran, Sohan Seenulal, etc., will appear in the supporting roles in the Malayalam version of Streetlights.



The Tamil version, on the other hand, will feature some popular faces including Manobala, Motta Rajendran, Pandiarajan, Prithvi Rajan, Black Pandi, etc., in the key roles. The movie, which is scripted by newcomer Fawaz Mohammed, will hit the theatres in November 2017.