 »   »   » MUST READ! Mammootty Is This Popular Young Actor's Role Model!

Mammootty's fan base is huge and enormous and it composes of people from all sections of the audiences, including children, youngsters and elders.
The Megastar of Mollywood has earned his fan base not only with his amazing acting skills but also with the real life values that Mammootty follows, which are worth emulating for any youngster.
Importantly, Mammootty is a role model to many young celebrities, as well. Many of them look up to Mammootty, when it comes to acting or even the right and healthy lifestyle that one should follow.
Here, we are taking you through words of one of the most popular young actors of Mollywood, who consider Mammootty, as their role model. Keep reading to know about the same..
Asif Ali
Asif Ali is that popular young actor who considers Mammootty as his role model. It was in the programme JB Junction, the talk show organised by John Brittas that Asif Ali spoke highly about Mammootty. Along with Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali and Jis Joy, the director of Sunday Holiday were also present on the show.
About Mammootty..
Asif Ali opened up that after coming in to films, he understood the importance of family in one's life by seeing Mammootty and his life. The presence of the actor's family has often left Asif Ali in wonder. He also added that it is because of this main reason that he respects Mammootty a lot.
How Asif Ali Came In To JB Junction..
Interestingly, once when Asif Ali had met Mammootty at the Dubai Airport. Incidentally, John Brittas was also there with the Megastar. Mammootty had asked Asif Ali to attend JB Junction at once, as Asif Ali was trying to skip the show.
Mammootty – Asif Ali Movies
Importantly, Mammootty and Asif Ali have shared the screen space in two movies, so far. Mammootty was seen doing a guest role in the Asif Ali starrer Best Of Luck. Later, Asif Ali went on to play an important role in Mammootty's Jawan Of Vellimala, released in 2012.