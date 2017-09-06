 »   »   » Mammootty-Joy Mathew Movie To Go On Floors Soon!

Mammootty is a busy man, as he has a good number of projects in the pipeline, which are in various stages of production. The actor is presently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Masterpiece and now, hear is an important update on his next venture.

Earlier, it was reported that Mammootty has been roped in to play the lead role in actor Joy Mathew's next film as a scriptwriter, which will be helmed by debutant Girish Damodar.

Now, if reports are to be believed, this upcoming Mammootty movie, which has been titled as Uncle, is all set to go on floors. Reportedly, the shoot of Uncle will commence on September 15, 2017 in Calicut, Kerala.

Earlier, an audition was held for the leading lady of the movie. Reportedly, the story of the film will revolve around a 17-year-old girl and her father's friend. Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast of the movie.

Reportedly, Uncle will be produced by Abra Films Internationsal, in association with SJ Films. This upcoming film is also expected to be of social importance, much like Joy Mathew's previous venture, Shutter.