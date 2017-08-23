 »   »   » Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar: Amal Neerad Slams Rumours

Kunjali Marakkar, the upcoming Mammootty starring historical drama is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. Recently, director Amal Neerad rubbished the rumours regarding his involvement with the Mammootty project.

In the recent interview given to TOI, Amal Neerad confirmed that he won't be directing the project, and the rumours are totally baseless. Even though earlier Amal was supposed to direct Kunjali Marakkar, it was shelved due to budget issues.



Now, August Cinema, the production banner is all set to revive the project, by collaborating with another popular production banner. But, Amal Neerad is no longer a part of the project, and the team has already roped in another director.



The news has come out as a huge disappointment for the fans of Mammootty and Amal Neerad, who were eagerly awaiting the official announcement. Now, it has almost been confirmed that actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan will be directing the project.



According to the sources close to the project, the makers are planning to officially launch Kunjali Marakkar, at the 125th-day celebration of Mammootty's The Great Father. The rest of the star cast, technical crew, and further details of the project will be revealed on the launch ceremony.