 »   »   » Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar: Shankar Ramakrishnan To Make Directorial Debut!

Mammootty's upcoming epic drama Kunjali Marakkar is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Interestingly, Mammootty is planning to launch yet another new film-maker into the Malayalam movie industry, with Kunjali Marakkar.

The highly anticipated project will mark the directorial debut of popular actor-writer, Shankar Ramakrishnan. Kunjali Marakkar will be written and directed by Shankar, who has earlier collaborated with Mammootty for several films as an actor.



Earlier, Shankar Ramakrishnan had directed a light and sound show based on Kunjali Marakkar, for the Department Of Kerala Tourism Development and Archeological Survey Of India. Mammootty had lend voice for Kunjali Marakkar, in the show.



Reportedly, Kunjali Marakkar will be jointly produced by August Cinema and another popular production banner. The movie is expected to feature several popular Indian and foreign actors in its star cast and some renowned technicians in its crew.



Earlier, Amal Neerad, the director-cinematographer was planning to direct the biopic of Kunjali Marakkar, with Mammootty in the title role and Prithviraj in a key role. But the project was shelved later due to some undisclosed technical issues.



It is yet to be revealed that whether Prithviraj will be a part of the new Kunjali Marakkar project. Recently, the young actor had bid goodbye to August Cinema, in which he was serving as one of the producers.