 »   »   » Mammootty Launches Pullikkaran Staraa Audio

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to release his highly anticipated project Pullikkaran Staraa for this Onam. Recently, Mammootty officially launched the audio of the Shyamdhar-directed project, at a grand audio launch event.

The launch event, which was held in Kochi, was attended by the cast and crew members of Pullikkaran Staraa, and several industry members. The audio songs of the movie are expected to be released on social networking platforms, very soon.



Pullikkaran Staraa will feature Mammootty's in the role of K Rajakumaran, is a teacher's training instructor. He considers all his students as children and has a special skill to narrate the simple incidents which happen around him as small stories.



The movie, which is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the year, marks Mammootty's first collaboration with 7th Day fame director Shyamdhar. The family entertainer is scripted by newcomer Ratheesh Ravi.



Asha Sharath and Nee-Na fame Deepti Sati appear as the female leads in the movie. Reportedly, Deepti is playing an IT professional, while Asha appears as Manjari Muraleedharan, a teacher.



Innocent, Dileesh Pothan, Hareesh Kanaran, Sohan Seenulal, etc., essay the supporting roles in Pullikkaran Staraa. Vinod Illambilly is the director of photography. M Jayachandran composes the songs and background score.