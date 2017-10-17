 »   »   » Mammootty's Maamaankam: Budget Revealed!

Mammootty, the megastar of Mollywood recently announced the most expensive project of his career, Maamaankam, through his official Facebook page. The movie, which is written and directed by newcomer Sajeev Pillai, is a period drama.

Recently, the close sources finally revealed the budget of the Mammootty starrer. If the reports are to be believed, Maamaankam, which is produced by Venu Kunnapilly under the banner Kavya Films, has been made with a budget of 30 Crores.



Maamaankam, which depicts the story of legendary 'chaaverukal' of Valluvanadu region, of ancient Kerala. According to lead actor Mammootty, writer-director Sajeev Pillai has scripted the highly anticipated project, after a 12-years long research process.



Along with Mammootty, the prestigious project will feature some prominent actors of the Indian film industry. Maamaankam, the title of the movie is adapted from the title of the 1979-released Prem Nazir starrer, which was produced by Navodaya.



Producer Venu Kunnapilly was originally supposed to enter the film industry with the Prithviraj starring epic drama Karnan. The movie, which is directed by RS Vimal, was expected to be made with a whopping budget of 300 Crores.



But, the much-awaited project has reportedly been dropped to budget constraints. Instead, the producer decided to join the Mammootty project Maamaankam, which is made with a comparitively affordable budget.