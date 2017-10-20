 »   »   » Mammootty's Maamaankam To Start Rolling Next Year!

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to launch yet another newcomer to the industry, Sajeev Pillai. Recently, Mammootty had announced that he will be teaming up with Sajeev for the biggest project in his acting career, Maamaankam.

As per the latest reports, Maamaankam, which is a historical drama set in the 17th century, will start rolling in February 2018. The movie, which revolves around the story of 'chavers' of Malabar, is written by director Sajeev Pillai, himself.



Venu Kunnapilly, who was the original producer of Karnan, is producing Maamaankam under his home banner Kavya Films. Along with Mammootty, some popular names of Indian film industry will essay the pivotal roles in the movie.



Maamaankam, the title of the movie is adapted from the title of the 1979-released Prem Nazir starrer, which was produced by Navodaya. Reportedly, the Navodaya team permitted to reuse the title of the movie, for free of cost.



According to the team, Maamaankam will be made with a whopping budget of 30-Crores, and will be simoultaneously released in 5 languages. The majority of the technicians of the Mammootty movie are from Hollywood and Hongkong. About 30 percent of the movie will be picturised using most modern VFX technology.