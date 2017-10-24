 »   »   » Mammootty's Masterpiece: Here Is A Brand New Poster!

Masterpiece, the upcoming mass entertainer which features Mammootty in the lead role, is all set to hit the theatres soon. Recently, lead actor Mammootty revealed the brand new poster of Masterpiece, through his official Facebook page.

Interestingly, the new poster features eight youngsters along with Mammootty, which hints that the movie completely revolves around a college campus. Young actors Maqbool Salmaan, John Kaippillil, Arjun Nandakumar, etc., are featured along with Mammootty, in the poster.



Mammootty is essaying the role of Prof. Edward Livingstone, who joins his old college as a faculty member. He is a rough person in nature, and a strict teacher to his students. The megastar is playing the role of a professor, after a long gap of 22 years.



Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Santhosh Pandit, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Kailash, John Kaippillil, Arjun Nandakumar, Divya Pillai, etc., in the supporting roles. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Mahima Nambiar essay the female leads in Masterpiece.



Vinod Illampilly is the director of photography. Deepak Dev composes the songs and background score for the movie. Masterpiece, which is produced by CH Muhammed, under the banner Royal Cinemas, will hit the theatres by the third week of December, as a pre-Christmas release.