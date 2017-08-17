 »   »   » Mammootty's Masterpiece: Oozham Fame Divya Pillai Joins The Team!

Masterpiece, the upcoming Mammootty starring mass entertainer has been in the headlines from the beginning stage of production, with its ensemble star cast. Now, yet another young actress has joined the star cast of Masterpiece.

Divya Pillai, the young actress who essayed the female lead in Prithviraj's Oozham, has been roped in join a key role in the Mammootty movie. The actress's character in the Ajai Vasudev directed movie has been kept under wraps.



However, it has been confirmed that Divya Pillai's role in Masterpiece will be brief yet important one. The young actress had made her acting debut with the Fahadh Faasil movie Ayal Njanalla, which marked the directorial debut of actor Vineeth Kumar.



Masterpiece will have Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Poonam Bajwa, and Mahima Nambiar as the female leads. Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Santhosh Pandit, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Kailash, Arjun Nandakumar etc., essay the supporting roles.



Udayakrishna has penned the script for the movie. Vinod Illampilly is the director of photography. Deepak Dev composes the songs and background score for the movie. Masterpiece, which is produced by CH Muhammed, under the banner Royal Cinemas, will hit the theatres in October.