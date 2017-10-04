 »   »   » OH NO! Mammootty's Masterpiece Postponed Again?

Masterpiece, the upcoming mass entertainer which features Mammootty in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of the year. The Mammootty starrer, which is directed by Ajai Vasudev, was supposed to be released in November.

But as per the latest updates, the release of Masterpiece has been postponed once again. If the reports are to be true, the Mammootty movie will not hit the theatres by the second week of November, as expected.



Instead, the makers are planning to release Masterpiece in December 2017, as a pre-Christmas release. However, the sources close to the Mammootty project are yet to confirm the reports officially.

