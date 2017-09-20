 »   »   » Mammootty's Masterpiece Teaser Will Be Out Soon!

Masterpiece, the upcoming mass entertainer which features Mammootty in the lead role, is expected to hit the theatres in November 2017. As per the latest reports, the makers of the Mammootty movie are planning to surprise the audiences, this Pooja season.

If the reports are to be believed, the Masterpiece team has decided to reveal the much-awaited first teaser of the movie during the Pooja holidays. Reportedly, lead actor Mammootty will release the teaser through his official Facebook page.



Mammootty is appearing in the role of Edward Livingstone aka Eddy in Masterpiece, which revolves around a college campus. Eddy makes a comeback to the college he studied, as a senior professor. He is a very strict, unfriendly professor to the students.



Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Santhosh Pandit, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Kailash, John, Arjun Nandakumar etc., appear in the other key roles. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Mahima Nambiar essay the female leads in Masterpiece.



Vinod Illampilly is the director of photography. Deepak Dev composes the songs and background score for the movie. Masterpiece is produced by CH Muhammed, under the banner Royal Cinemas.

