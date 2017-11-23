 »   »   » Mammootty V/S Mohanlal: An Interesting Battle On A Different Ground!

Without a second thought, it could be said that Mammootty and Mohanlal are the hot favourites of the Malayalam audiences, even now and their huge fan following, which is incomparable, is a testimony of that fact.

The movies of Mammootty and Mohanlal have always received grand reception from the audiences and the word hype is always associated with their movies by default.



Well, both of them are thick of friends in personal life and at the same time, we have seen the movies of Mammootty and Mohanlal battling it out at the box office, with the most recent instance being the box office battle between Velipadinte Pusthakam and Pullikkaran Staraa.



Now, the stage is set for another Mammootty V/S Mohanlal battle, but this time it will be on a different ground and the fans of both the actors are all geared up. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

