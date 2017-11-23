 »   »   » Mammootty V/S Mohanlal: An Interesting Battle On A Different Ground!

Without a second thought, it could be said that Mammootty and Mohanlal are the hot favourites of the Malayalam audiences, even now and their huge fan following, which is incomparable, is a testimony of that fact.
The movies of Mammootty and Mohanlal have always received grand reception from the audiences and the word hype is always associated with their movies by default.
Well, both of them are thick of friends in personal life and at the same time, we have seen the movies of Mammootty and Mohanlal battling it out at the box office, with the most recent instance being the box office battle between Velipadinte Pusthakam and Pullikkaran Staraa.
Now, the stage is set for another Mammootty V/S Mohanlal battle, but this time it will be on a different ground and the fans of both the actors are all geared up. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Teasers Of Their Much Awaited Ventures
Interestingly, both Mammootty and Mohanlal are all set to own the social media platforms as the teasers of their much awaited ventures will be releasing today(November 23, 2017). Yes, we are talking about the films Odiyan and Masterpiece.
Odiyan's Second Teaser
Odiyan, the upcoming film of Mohanlal is high on expectations and any update regarding the film is being welcomed with a grand reception by the audiences. The second teaser of the film had hit the online circuits at 9am in the morning and the video has already crossed 2.5 Lakhs views in a short span of time.
Masterpiece's Teaser
The wait for the big arrival of the teaser of Masterpiece, the highly awaited film of Mammootty, will come to an end today. Reportedly, the teaser of Masterpiece will hit the online circuits at 7 pm in the evening.
A Mass Teaser On Cards?
Expectations are quite high on the first teaser of Masterpiece. The audiences expect nothing less than a mass teaser, which would be a perfect glimpse to the upcoming mass entertainer of Mammootty.