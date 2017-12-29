 »   »   » Mammootty’s 2017: A Blockbuster Year For The Actor!

The year 2017 has turned out to be a real fruitful one for Mammootty. The actor has had four releases in the year and the good news is that he is back to the league of blockbusters as two of his movies have emerged as big successes.

Importantly, the year 2017 paved way for the entry of Mammootty in to the coveted 50-Crore club. While some of the films used the star in Mammootty, certain others used the actor in him, to a good extent.

Meanwhile, Mammootty also continued his association with young and new film-makers. Here, we take you through the Mammootty movies, which released in the year 2017..