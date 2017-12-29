 »   »   » Mammootty’s 2017: A Blockbuster Year For The Actor!

The year 2017 has turned out to be a real fruitful one for Mammootty. The actor has had four releases in the year and the good news is that he is back to the league of blockbusters as two of his movies have emerged as big successes.
Importantly, the year 2017 paved way for the entry of Mammootty in to the coveted 50-Crore club. While some of the films used the star in Mammootty, certain others used the actor in him, to a good extent.
Meanwhile, Mammootty also continued his association with young and new film-makers. Here, we take you through the Mammootty movies, which released in the year 2017..
The Great Father
Mammootty started off the year 2017 in style with the film The Great Father. The highly awaited film of the Megastar fetched positive reviews and it did a stunning business at the box office. The Great Father emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year 2017 and importantly, the film also entered the elite 50-Crore club at the box office.
Puthan Panam
The Great Father was followed by Puthan Panam, the film from Ranjith-Mammootty team. The audiences did expect yet another different attempt from this golden team, but this time the combo left the audiences disappointed. Puthan Panam had opened to mixed reviews and couldn't make much of an impact at the box office.
Pullikkaran Staraa
Pullikkaran Staraa had hit the theatres during the Onam season. The film came in to the theatres without much fanfare. The movie directed by Syamdhar, was touted to be a feel good movie, but the movie met with mixed reviews upon its release. Nevertheless, the film had a decent run in the theatres during the vacation season of Onam.
Masterpiece
Masterpiece, the film which has hit the theatres during the Christmas season has been tagged as a perfect mass entertainer. The fans of the Megastar have been waiting to see their favourite star in a mass avatar and Masterpiece has proved to be a fine action entertainer. The movie has had a solid opening and is on its way to become a big blockbuster.