 »   »   » ONCE AGAIN! Mammootty Proves That He Is One Among Us!

Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood is every fan's delight. Probably he is one of the most misunderstood stars of Mollywood and often he has been labelled as a man of serious nature.

But, the audiences tend to forget many instances, where Mammootty has shown his love for his fans and proved that he is one among us. One such picture is doing the rounds on social media, which rightly projects the simplicity of the star in him.

It would be difficult to find Mammootty in this particular photo, which was taken along with the new members of the restructured state committee of Mammootty fans and welfare association.

Take a look at the picture..

In this picture, we could see Mammootty posing as one among them, without starry airs. Initially, when the photo came out on Facebook, nobody identified the presence of Mammootty but later, the photo went on to become viral, discussing the simplicity of the star.

This picture once again proves that Mammootty is a down-to-earth person and contradicts all the false notions and baseless allegations, which certain section of audiences have been carrying about the star.