 »   »   » Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa Gets A Release Date!

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to release his highly anticipated upcoming project, Pullikkaran Staraa for this Onam. The actor finally revealed the release date of Pullikkaran Staraa through his official Facebook page, recently.

The Mammootty movie, which is directed by 7th Day fame Shyamdhar, will hit the theatres on September 1, Friday. Pullikkaran Staraa, which is said to be a complete family entertainer, is expected to be a complete treat for the audiences.



Pullikkaran Staraa, which marks Mammootty's first collaboration with Shyamdhar, is scripted by newcomer Ratheesh Ravi. The movie revolves around the central character K Rajakumaran, a teachers' training instructor, hails from Idukki.



Mammootty appears as K Rajakumaran in the movie, which features Asha Sharath and Deepthi Sati as the female leads. Asha appears as Manjari Muraleedharan, a teacher, while Deepthi essay the role of an IT professional.



Innocent, Dileesh Pothan, Hareesh Kanaran, Sohan Seenulal, etc., essay the supporting roles in Pullikkaran Staraa. Vinod Illambilly is the director of photography. M Jayachandran composes the songs and background score. Pullikkaran Staraa, which is produced by B Rakesh for Universal Cinemas.