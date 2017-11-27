 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty And Rajinikanth To Come Together After 26 Years?

WOW! Mammootty And Rajinikanth To Come Together After 26 Years?

26 years ago, to be precise, in the year 1991, there came a film, which paved way for the association of Mammootty and Rajinikanth, two of the finest talents of the South Indian film industry.

Yes, we are talking about the Tamil movie Thalapathi, which would easily find a place in the list of the best movies of both Mammootty and Rajinikanth.

If reports are to be believed, Mammootty and Rajinikanth are all set to team up once again after a gap of 26 years..

It was a treat to watch both Mammootty and Rajinikanth coming up with some fiery performances in this Mani Ratnam directorial. Their on-screen combo was much praised and their fans have been longing for their reunion.

Till now, Thalapathi remains the sole film in which Mammootty and Rajinikanth have united. But, there are certain reports doing the rounds, according to which, the audiences might soon see these maestros together, yet again.

Mammootty & Rajinikanth To Come Together?

Mammootty & Rajinikanth To Come Together?

According to a report by Mirror, Mammootty and Rajinikanth might soon team up and that too, for a Marathi movie. Reportedly, the film, which has been titled as Paasayadan will mark the debut of film-maker Deepak Bhave.

Marathi Debut Of These Actors

Marathi Debut Of These Actors

Rajinikanth and Mammootty haven't appeared in any Marathi movies, so far. Reportedly, Paasayadan will pave for the debut of these two actors in Marathi. Reportedly, Paasayadan is being produced by Balakrishna Surva, who is a politician and a producer.

Waiting For An Official Confirmation..

Waiting For An Official Confirmation..

Meanwhile, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding Mammootty & Rajinikanth's reunion from either of the actors. Let us hope that we will get a clear picture regarding their reunion soon.

Rumours..

Rumours..

Interestingly, there were certain rumours doing the rounds that Mammootty might play a guest role in Rajinikanth's upcoming film Kaala. Certain reports also surfaced that Mammootty & Rajinikanth might team up for Mani Ratnam's next movie. But, all these reports turned out to be rumours.

Mammootty & Rajinikanth's Upcoming Projects

Mammootty & Rajinikanth's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, both the actors are busy with their own set of projects. Rajiniknath's next two releases will be Kaala and Shankar's 2.O. On the other hand, Mammootty has a bagful of projects and his next release will be Masterpiece.

Read more about: mammootty, rajinikanth
Story first published: Monday, November 27, 2017, 16:52 [IST]
