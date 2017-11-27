 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty And Rajinikanth To Come Together After 26 Years?

26 years ago, to be precise, in the year 1991, there came a film, which paved way for the association of Mammootty and Rajinikanth, two of the finest talents of the South Indian film industry.

Yes, we are talking about the Tamil movie Thalapathi, which would easily find a place in the list of the best movies of both Mammootty and Rajinikanth.



It was a treat to watch both Mammootty and Rajinikanth coming up with some fiery performances in this Mani Ratnam directorial. Their on-screen combo was much praised and their fans have been longing for their reunion.



Till now, Thalapathi remains the sole film in which Mammootty and Rajinikanth have united. But, there are certain reports doing the rounds, according to which, the audiences might soon see these maestros together, yet again.

